Happy First Friday of the year, readers! A heads up to dog and cat lovers looking for a new companion — a new campaign starts tomorrow that reduces adoption costs in Wake County! Here’s all the details.
As for your recap of local news and weather, today’s edition of The Rundown takes a look at:
- The latest on a winter weather advisory issued for North Carolina on Saturday
- The arrest of two teens and one man which came after a shooting inside a mall in Goldsboro on Thursday.
- Did you get a weird text from Duke Energy last night? Here’s what CBS 17 found out about what it really means.