I hope you all are staying dry and safe with severe storms in our forecast for today. Continue to check in with CBS 17 for all your weather updates.
For today’s Rundown:
- Governor Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in N.C. as severe storms are headed our way this afternoon and evening.
- Lawmakers are discussing sports betting in the state and when it could become legal this year.
- A Triangle woman who specializes in giving haircuts to people with special needs is working to train others.