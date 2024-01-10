Happy Hump Day, readers. I hope you all are safe after yesterday’s severe storms. Stay with CBS 17 on air and online as we gather more information about power outages, flood warnings and school delays across central N.C.

For today’s Rundown, we are tracking the outage numbers with roughly 41,000 people in the state still without power. Flood warnings are also in effect this morning in the Johnston and Cumberland county areas as we prepare for even more rain in our next Alert Day on Friday.

On a lighter note, a Johnston County man has become a millionaire from a $10 scratch-off and Breeze Airways has announced new nonstop flights coming out of RDU this year.