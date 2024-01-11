Good afternoon readers and happy Thursday! Tomorrow is another CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day for the Triangle and central N.C. We will have all the latest updates for to help you stay safe and weather aware.

For today’s Rundown we have the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival closing early due to Tuesday’s storm damages. A community in Chapel Hill has been displaced after flooding from severe storms.

Also, CBS 17 has gotten more information about N.C.’s largest wrongful conviction settlement after a man spent 44 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit.