Happy Wednesday readers. It is still freezing outside today—and temperatures are expected to remain this way through the weekend, so keep those coats handy!

For today’s Rundown, CBS 17 crews are gathering more information about a woman charged with the stabbing death of her 10-year-old sister in Halifax County.

A Carolina Kid’s Program is going to schools across the state to test for lead and asbestos.

Also, volunteers in the Triangle are coming together to help those in need as temperatures drop.