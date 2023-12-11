Happy Monday, readers! Temperatures have cooled down significantly since this weekend. I hope all of you are staying warm today.

For the Rundown today, we have CBS 17 crews in Garner talking to homeowners and community members after an EF-1 tornado touched down in the area Sunday afternoon.

A man was arrested after stealing Christmas gifts from a home in Moore County (and more than just gifts were found in his car).

Also, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in Wake County teamed up to build a house for a family in less than a month!