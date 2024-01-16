Good Tuesday afternoon to you all and welcome back to The Rundown!
Today we have reporters covering two separate shootings in the Triangle over the past 24 hours— one in Apex in which 2 women and a dog were killed last night and another this morning in Raleigh where lots of questions remain.
Also in today’s Rundown, we have:
- an update on the baby found alive in a Greenville dumpster
- the surprising perks of being chosen as Oscar Meyer’s next Wienermobile driver
- a look at single-digit wind chills we’ll see in some areas tomorrow