Good afternoon and happy Wednesday (Hump Day)! Today is also National Chocolate Cupcake Day, so I hope all of our readers with a sweet tooth get a chance to celebrate.

In today’s Rundown we’ll be talking about Wake County’s public school staff’s expected pay raises. Mpox (previously known as Monkeypox) has returned to North Carolina and we have the latest guidance from health officials. Also, a Cary mother-daughter lemonade business is set to open a new juice bar!