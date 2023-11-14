Good afternoon, readers. It will be a nice, cool day across central N.C. I hope you all enjoy the weather, but keep a jacket with you just in case!
For today’s Rundown, we have:
- Roanoke Rapids police searching to identify a person who vandalized a historic civil rights monument.
- More families in N.C. asking for help this year as the holiday season approaches. Learn how you can “adopt an angel” to help a family in need.
- A Raleigh organization giving out free clothes to make sure people stay warm this upcoming winter.