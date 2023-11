Happy Hump Day, readers. Today is National “Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day.” I guess it’s time to make room for all the food and leftovers from Turkey Day!

For Today’s Rundown, men in Raleigh join together to mentor teenagers in an effort to cut down on youth crime.

A superintendent in Cumberland County won a statewide recognition award.

Also, families and local businesses in Cary are excited for the new social district coming to the downtown area.