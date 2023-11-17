Happy Friday, readers! Are you all as ready for the weekend as I am? There are a lot of exciting things going on across central N.C. this weekend.

For today’s Rundown, we have the Raleigh Christmas parade happening tomorrow! This year, participants and attendees are getting ready for the annual holiday event.

Also happening this weekend is the grand opening of Downtown Cary Park on Sunday with a full day of celebration and a visit from an actor from “Parks and Rec.”

Sports betting rules were approved by the state’s Lottery Commission, but there is still no launch date confirmed for when it will start.