We’re starting off the week with great news for foodies! World renowned chef Bobby Flay is expanding his culinary footprint to RDU Airport.
Also worth knowing today:
- A Virginia man charged with kidnapping will appear in court today after a 100+ mph chase ended with a crash in Wake County Sunday afternoon.
- After 20 years of planning, Downtown Cary Park’s grand opening took place Sunday which also marked the start of the town’s new social district.
- Looking for cheap gas? Sheetz is running a special that can save you lots before making your holiday travels.