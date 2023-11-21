It’s a rainy Tuesday across the state. As the weather shifts this afternoon, you can find all the latest updates from the CBS 17 Storm Team forecast and our live, interactive radar.

In today’s Rundown, we are looking at the latest investigation updates after a minor was injured in a Monday night shooting near Wendell and human skeletal remains were found in Harnett County yesterday afternoon.

We also have the latest update on Meadow—the Great Dane who made national headlines—and her 15 puppies who now have names!