Happy Cyber Monday, readers. Today is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year! Are any of you browsing on the web for great deals?
For today’s Rundown, we have:
- CBS 17 crews are gathering more information about a code red lockdown at a high school in Raleigh due to an assault.
- Families visited a downtown Cary Park on its first full weekend after its grand opening.
- The Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights has been named the state’s best Christmas light display in a national magazine.