It is a very chilly, windy Tuesday morning, readers! I hope you guys are staying warm as temperatures are expected to drop even lower tomorrow.
Today is also the National Day of Giving or Giving Tuesday. It is a holiday on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to give back to those in need.
For Today’s Rundown:
- CBS 17 reporters are gathering more information on a student who was killed yesterday in a stabbing at a Raleigh high school.
- A local rescue mission in Durham is searching the city for those in need of shelter as the temperatures begin to drop.
- A man in Lillington won big after his $2 ticket got him a $1 million grand prize!