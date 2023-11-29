Happy Hump Day, readers! Today is National Package Protection Day. With the holidays around the corner, mail and package theft becomes a lot more prevalent, so be sure you’re taking measures to protect yourselves against this.

For today’s Rundown, a community is mourning and giving condolences after a former Cumberland County Commissioner and sheriff passed away earlier this week.

The Duke Energy Foundation made a big splash on Giving Tuesday, making donations to these 10 Triangle-area non-profits.

With temperatures dropping, many people may be looking for winter activities like skiing. We’ve got a full guide to ski resorts and opening dates to help you decide where you may want to hit the slopes this winter season.