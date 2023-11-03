It’s finally Friday, readers! I hope you all will have a great day and a restful weekend.

For today’s Rundown, protestors in Durham called for a ceasefire, blocking the freeway and backing up traffic for hours as they marched downtown on Thursday.

A Cary man who threatened trick-or-treaters at gunpoint now faces federal charges for threatening to shoot and kill children at a daycare, according to prosecutors.

Also, political advisors say that N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore is planning to run for Congress.