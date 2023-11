Good morning! After a frost advisory late last week, we are looking forward to some warmer temperatures this week.

For today’s Rundown, early bird ticket presale begins tomorrow for the highly anticipated music event Dreamville Fest. Police have also identified the Garner man who led police on a 20-mile chase in a U-Haul on Sunday.

Also from the weekend, a turnout of more than 6,000 people came to compete in the City of Oaks Marathon in Raleigh!