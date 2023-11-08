Good afternoon! It’s that time again.

In today’s Rundown, take a look at what the Robeson County sheriff had to say after two deputies were shot multiple times by a murder suspect who was out on bond.

We’re also getting a first look at an artistic transformation of power poles coming to Dix Park that will take its reputation for sunflowers to a whole new level.

Plus, be sure to check out the latest results from Tuesday‘s Municipal Election, including a 4th-term-winning mayor in Fayetteville and Durham’s newly elected mayor.