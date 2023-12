Happy Friday readers, today is National Ugly Sweater Day! So pull out your favorite, most obnoxious holiday garment and celebrate!

State Auditor Beth Wood pleaded guilty to the personal use of a state vehicle.

A Duke instructor who is also a member of the UNC Board of Governors was named Interim Chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Also, a chocolate shop in Raleigh has made Yelp’s top 50 list of best places to get hot cocoa!