Happy Thursday and first day of winter, readers! We’re feeling the chilly winter winds today but it is expected to warm up a bit by Christmas Eve.
For today’s Rundown, we have:
- A teen in Clayton is gifting hundreds of stuffed animal toys to those dealing with loss around the holidays.
- An overloaded sewer system in Rocky Mount led to over 24,000 gallons spilling into the Tar River.
- A barber in Southeast Raleigh is giving free haircuts to the community to help heal after the loss of a student.