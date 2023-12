Today, CBS 17 broke the news of an accused serial rapist in Raleigh being arrested after nearly a decade of crimes.

In political news, N.C. Rep. Patrick McHenry confirmed Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2024 after leading the House through its Speaker stalemate.

Also, who doesn’t love free money? The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer says it has $1.09 billion in unclaimed property dollars. Take a look to see if the state has any unclaimed cash under your name here.