Happy Friday, today is National Brownie Day! I hope all of you readers with a giant sweet tooth can celebrate.

For today’s Rundown, the chancellor of UNC is to become president of Michigan State University.

An N.C. business was showered with Christmas decorations after someone stole two wreaths from the building the day before.

Looking for things to do during the holiday season in Raleigh? Here is a list of events happening downtown.