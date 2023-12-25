Merry Christmas! This is Joe Jurney, digital content producer here at CBS 17 … Why are you reading this? There’s bound to be a gift you should be unwrapping or, at the very least, a Christmas movie to be watched.

I’ve already watched “It’s A Wonderful Life” this year and even a cynical grouch like myself cannot stop the crying.

I’m not chopping onions. There’s nothing in my eye. I am a blubbering mess by the end of that movie. And that Uncle Billy! He deserved all of that yelling he got from George, am I right?

Anyhoo, here’s what we have for the Rundown today: