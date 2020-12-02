18 indicted, including rapper, in gang-related activity

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Casanova attends the world premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Free Meek” limited documentary series at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. Authorities said Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that Casanova, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was among 18 people indicted in connection to a litany of gang-related crimes including racketeering, murder, drugs, firearms and fraud offenses. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday announced the indictment of 18 people, including New York City rapper Casanova, in connection to a litany of gang-related crimes including racketeering, murder, drugs, firearms, and fraud offenses.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss and other law enforcement officials issued a statement accusing those named in the indictment of being part of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, operating in New York City and part of New York state.

Authorities said 17 of the 18 named in the indictment were in custody. The FBI’s New York office issued a tweet saying Casanova, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, was still being sought.

“Members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Strauss said in the statement.

One of those indicted was accused in connection with the Sept. 21 killing of a minor in Poughkeepsie, New York. The others were indicted in connection to charges including assault, drug distribution and weapons possession. Two people were charged with falsely using other people’s identity information to file for COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

Casanova, currently signed to Roc Nation, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering; conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession.

Emails were sent to Roc Nation and the rapper’s representative seeking comment.