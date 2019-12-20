2 couples marry with ‘Star Wars’ weddings at Alamo Drafthouse ahead of ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday evening, two couples said “I do” in ceremonies that make you think of a galaxy far, far away.
The Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar in Austin hosted two Star Wars-themed weddings ahead of the nighttime release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
“This opportunity came up and we thought, ‘We are at the Drafthouse all the time anyway, we love Star Wars,” says Mallory Walker, one of the newlyweds. “It’s a way to do it that’s special for us.”
The newlyweds say they already have their honeymoon planned: a trip to Disneyland in California to check out the new “Star Wars” park.
The final installment of the Skywalker saga is in theaters everywhere Thursday night.