A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three decades after Anthony Hopkins' chilling portrayal of serial killer Hannibal Lecter earned a lead-actor Oscar, the role of a man fighting dementia brought him his second trophy.

The 83-year-old took the award for his performance on “The Father,” becoming the oldest actor or actress to win an Oscar, edging out Christopher Plummer’s supporting-actor win at age 82 in the 2010 film “Beginners.”