Actor, comedian Katt Williams’ tour plans a stop in Raleigh. Here’s when

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Popular comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams is going on tour again and will stop in Raleigh along the way.

Williams’ World War III, which is sure to be filled with his sidesplitting comedy and trademark thought-provoking social commentary will stop at PNC Arena on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the comedy show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Williams has starred in many movies, most recently a comedy horror film called “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” a follow-up to the 2016 film “Meet the Blacks”.

His first feature film appearance was him as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.” Following his breakout performance in the sequel to “Friday,” Williams captured the attention of directors, producers, and audiences in a major way, eventually racking up an extensive list of memorable onscreen appearances including “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out,” and his guest role in “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his epic standup specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: Great America” on Netflix.