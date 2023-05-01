RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rock legends Aerosmith will be walking this way as part of their “Peace Out” farewell tour.

The band will stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 24 as part of the 40-date North American tour in which they will “celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” a news release stated.

The Black Crowes will be the special guest.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com

The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on Sept. 2. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023, according to the release.