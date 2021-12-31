American entertainment icon Betty White has died at 99

(WGHP/AP) — Iconic actress, comedian and legend Betty White has died, just weeks before her 100th birthday, according to her agent.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Betty White passed away at her home Friday morning.

A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest-running career in TV as a female prior to her death — having starred in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting in 1939. Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

White became a TV sitcom star in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls. Her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 earned her a new generation of admirers.

Besides starring in sitcoms and making guest appearances in dozens of others, she was a reliably witty game show host and guest; parade emcee (California’s Rose Parade and New York’s Thanksgiving Day parade) and soap opera actor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”). She dabbled in drama on the big screen (including as a U.S. senator in 1962’s “Advise & Consent”) and on TV (“Bones,” “Boston Legal”).

Hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 — at age 88 — earned her a fifth Emmy Award and a new generation of fans.

White got her start in radio in the ’40s, making appearances on “Blondie,” “The Great Gildersleeve,” and “This is Your FBI.” She eventually got her own radio program.

In 1949, Betty began working on a televised variety show with Al Jarvis called “Hollywood on Television” — which she later co-hosted — before breaking out into more TV roles in the ’50s and beyond, TMZ reports.

White had 115 credits to her name.

Among the moments and milestones recounted in her life:

—After singing at her 1939 high school graduation, White and another student were asked to join an experimental TV test in Los Angeles. As the pair danced and sang on the sixth floor of a building owned by auto dealer and broadcast pioneer Earle C. Anthony, the performance was transmitted to the lobby. The audience: the teens’ parents and a few others.

—When the United States entered World War II in December 1941, White, then just shy of 20, joined a women’s volunteer organization that provided home-front support. She drove trucks carrying supplies for soldiers housed at Los Angeles-area camps during the day; at night, she joined dances for troops set to be deployed overseas.

—”The Betty White Show,” with White hosting a half-hour of songs and interviews, debuted in 1954 on NBC. It included 21-year-old Black tap dancer Arthur Duncan at a time when people of color were rarely seen on TV. Station managers citing viewer complaints threatened to pull the show. A defiant White began booking Duncan more frequently, with the network’s backing. Duncan, who became a longtime regular on “The Lawrence Welk Show” starting in the 1960s and is now 88, is quoted in the book saluting White for defending him and “opening a lot of doors for me in performing.”

—White moved in glamorous circles, and created them. Carol Burnett recalls joining “game nights” at the White-Ludden house. Charades, board games and such were the entertainment, and “they would have people there like Fred Astaire just hanging around. And Burt Reynolds. My gosh, there were just so many,” Burnett said.

White was 99 and she was getting set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.