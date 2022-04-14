MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WNCN) – Another key figure from the Oscars is turning heads following her Wednesday appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

Schumer told Stern that she has been receiving death threats since her planned bit with actress Kirsten Dunst during the March 27 award show.

“They were so bad, that the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit. I’m like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will.’ … The misogyny is unbelievable,” Schumer said in the Sirius XM interview.

The bit being referenced included Schumer pretending to not recognize Dunst and assuming she was one of the show’s “seat fillers.” She asked her to get up, took her seat and started up a conversation with Dunst’s husband, Jesse Plemons.

Schumer assured both actors were aware and had approved of the “completely orchestrated” bit ahead of the award show.

With such harsh backlash on Schumer following the seemingly harmless bit, some critics like ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil are claiming that “comedy and whit are dead.”

Schumer also shared that the outreach didn’t stop with the Secret Service. The Los Angeles Police Department also reached out, according to Schumer, because “they were that serious and that many.”

Schumer also discussed the most memorable moment from the 94th Academy Awards, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage.

“It was so upsetting. People made fun of me for saying that it was traumatizing, but I don’t think it was traumatizing for me; I think it was traumatizing for all of us. It was. It just was. Chris Rock’s my good friend, like one of my best friends,” she said.

When Stern followed up, asking how Schumer thinks Rock should publicly address the situation, she said she truss his instincts.

“He knows what he’s doing,” she said. “He’s a pro, he’s a sweetheart.”