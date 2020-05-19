NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.
YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its “Dear Class of 2020” event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.
Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.
“Dear Class of 2020” will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.
- Some NC lawmakers call for greater accountability and transparency after NCDOT furloughs thousands of employees
- Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas
- Questions about your stimulus check? Here’s how you can reach the IRS
- New call-back system helping some seeking NC unemployment benefits
- NC sheriff says office has not enforced Gov. Cooper’s executive orders at all
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now