CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will be stopping by Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre as part of his 2023 Summer Tour.

Strings will perform three nights at the venue: July 13, 14, and 15. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, according to the publicist for Koka Booth. Presales began Wednesday morning.

The upcoming tour comes after last fall’s released of Strings’ “Me/And/Dad,” It is the first album he’s recorded with his dad, Terry Barber and it is the product of a longtime dream of his, a press release stated. The record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

His 2023 headline tour through this summer also include newly confirmed shows at Norfolk’s Chartway Arena, Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion, Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point, Knoxville’s Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater. Strings will also return to Europe in August for three dates in Germany.