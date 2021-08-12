Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as conservator of her estate, TMZ reports

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate, TMZ reports.

Jamie Spears’ attorney is filing paperwork to remove himself as conservator.

Spears, 39, has said recently in court she felt the legal arrangement put in place in 2008 was abusive. Last year, Britney Spears began the legal process of trying to remove her father from any role in her business affairs.

A judge previously rejected that request.

TMZ said Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart, said “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed.”

Jamie Spears was appointed as a conservator of his daughter’s affairs in 2008 after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.

The conservatorship has been the subject of a vocal campaign by fans with the #FreeBritney social media hashtag.

