Cardi B postpones Indianapolis concert due to threat

FILE – In this June 16, 2019 file photo, Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A music festival in Belgium featuring major stars like rapper Cardi B came to a chaotic end before it had even started. Security concerns were ostensibly the reason behind the cancellation of the VestiVille festival in Belgium on Friday, June 28, though local officials have launched a fraud investigation.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rapper Cardi B postponed an Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist.

A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday’s planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, saying: “My safety and your safety first.”

The post said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had earlier rehearsed at the arena. Security told concertgoers in line to get in Tuesday night of the postponement.

Indianapolis police say the investigation is ongoing. The department posted on Twitter that there was an “unverified threat to the artist,” but no immediate threat to public safety.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse said in a statement the show was postponed due to “circumstances beyond anyone’s control.” The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now