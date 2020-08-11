Celebrity chef Rachael Ray escapes after home goes up in flames

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. — The home of Rachael Ray, a well-known celebrity chef and talk show host, went up in flames, but Ray and her family made it out safely, according to WTEN.
At about 8 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to Ray’s home on Chuckwagon Trail.
The host’s representatives said in a statement that no one was injured. Ray, her husband and their dog Bella all made it out safely, WTEN reports.
The extent of the damage is unclear.
Ray has been shooting her cooking show from home since the quarantine began.
