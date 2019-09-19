Chris Cornell’s teen daughter releases song produced by him

FILE – This Jan. 16, 2019 file photo shows Toni Cornell, right, daughter of the late singer Chris Cornell, performing with Ziggy Marley during “I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” in Inglewood, Calif. A ballad that Chris Cornell produced for his daughter Toni when she was just 12 is now being released. “Far Away Places” was written by Toni three years ago and was one of the last songs Cornell recorded before his death in May 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A ballad that Chris Cornell produced for his daughter Toni when she was just 12 is now being released.

“Far Away Places” was written by Toni three years ago, and was one of the last songs that Cornell recorded before his death in May 2017.

The song was released on iTunes on Thursday and is available on other streaming services. It is featured in a short film, also titled “Far Away Places,” by Tatiana Shanks, a family friend. The movie has been featured in international film festivals, and the song itself has won awards at various film festivals.

Proceeds from the single’s sales will be donated to The New York Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.