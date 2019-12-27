Controversial radio legend Don Imus dead at 79

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – Controversial radio legend Don Imus has died at the age of 79, a family rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Imus retired from broadcasting in March 2018 after nearly 50 years on the air.

He died Friday in College Station, Texas, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not given.

In 2007, Imus was fired by CBS Radio and MSNBC for using a racial slur to talk about the Rutgers women’s basketball team. He later apologized and got a new gig a few months later.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

