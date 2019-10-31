Country star Kane Brown and wife Katelyn welcome first child

(CBS News) – Country music singer Kane Brown announced the birth of his first child with wife Katelyn Brown in an Instagram post Wednesday. The baby girl is named Kingsley Rose Brown, according to the post.

The 26-year-old “Heaven” singer wrote, “Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” The performer also posted a sweet photo of the young family. He refers to his family as “KB3,” noting their shared initials.

Brown announced the pregnancy via Instagram in April with a photo of an ultrasound. “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!!” he wrote. “IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The couple has regularly posted photos during the pregnancy and had a star-studded baby shower organized by country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany in August. The pair revealed the baby’s name at the party.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 CMT Music Awards this summer, Brown said he’s going to be “very protective” of his daughter.

“I’m going to be very protective, but I’m going to let her do her own thing,” he revealed to ET, adding that he hoped his little girl plays sports. “I just hope she plays basketball, that’s all I want. Basketball or softball, some kind of sport, all I’m hoping for.”

He also told the entertainment site backstage he was “ready” to be a dad. “I’m ready. I wish I could fast forward time,” he expressed, according to ET. “We have a nursery. We don’t have a crib yet, but we’re going to paint it … We’ve been getting the closet decorated with all of her clothes.”

