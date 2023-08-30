“Dave Chappelle Live: It’s a Celebration, B!%?#&$!” comedy tour has added new dates, including one in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to the PNC Arena this fall.

The multi-faceted entertainer has added five new dates to his 2023 stand-up comedy tour, including a show at PNC Arena on Oct. 25

Presale tickets for the show will be available starting today. Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

The creator of the eponymous sketch comedy TV series “Chappelle’s Show” is touring this year to “mark a significant, golden milestone year,” according to a news release.

“Dave Chappelle Live: It’s a Celebration, B!%?#&$!” kicked off at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the comedy icon’s birthday week. Chappelle turned 50 years old on Aug. 24.

According to the release, “This event is not just a show — it’s a celebratory tribute to life, happiness, and the undeniable potency of laughter.”

Chappelle’s tour is making another North Carolina stop at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Oct. 26.