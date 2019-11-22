Dolly Parton’s ‘Heartstrings’ debuts on Netflix Friday

(CNN Newsource) – There are country musicians, and then there’s Dolly Parton.

The popular hits of the lovable living legend will be given new life on Netflix.

Parton’s eight-episode series “Heartstrings” will debut on Friday.

Parton will play a few roles, provide voice overs and introduce the episodes.

The series will tell the stories and inspirations behind some of her songs.

Netflix describes it as: “Eight stories celebrating family, faith, love and forgiveness.”

