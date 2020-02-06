Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The mood at Diane von Furstenberg’s lunch honoring this year’s female Oscar contenders could have been downbeat, given the shutout of women directors for Sunday’s awards. Instead, it was celebratory and defiant.

The 30-plus nominees who gathered at von Furstenberg’s home, tucked into elegant and secluded grounds, cheered as the women spoke in turn. Laura Dern, a best supporting actress nominee for “Marriage Story,” kicked things off Wednesday by recalling von Furstenberg’s first nominees’ lunch six years ago.