EA Sports rebooting college football video game series

(WNCN) — Gaming and college football fans alike were treated to possibly some of the best news so far of 2021 — the return of EA Sports’ college football franchise.

EA Sports, the company that produces popular video game franchises like Madden, FIFA, NHL and UFC, announced via Twitter that it’d be returning in a somewhat cryptic tweet.

“For those who never stopped believing…,” the tweet reads.

The new series is being developed for next-generation game consoles and will mark the first college football game since NCAA Football 14 was released. The tweet suggests that the game may also return under a new name, using “College Football” instead of “NCAA Football”.