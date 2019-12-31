(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Eddie Murphy has had a long career in comedy and now he’s getting the ultimate recognition.
Murphy is set to receive the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.
The “Saturday Night Live” alumna, Oscar-nominated actor and “Dolemite Is My Name” star will receive the honor at the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 19.
Some of Murphy’s other appearances include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Daddy Day Care,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Harlem Nights,” and “Trading Places.”
He was also in “Coming to America,” “Bowfinger,” “48 Hours” and was the voice of Donkey in “Shrek.”
He’s set to go on his first comedy tour in 30 years in 2020.
- West Va. governor fires all cadets that gave Nazi salute in photo
- 2 horses rescued after 20 mysteriously killed in Kentucky
- WATCH: Adorable baby giraffe born at Baton Rouge Zoo
- Eddie Murphy to receive Lifetime Achievement honor
- Man tased after throwing sword at Sampson County deputies, sheriff’s office says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now