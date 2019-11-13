Elton John bringing ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour back to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Elton John is bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour back to North Carolina.

The legendary musician announced 24 new stops and including one at the Greensboro Coliseum on May 23.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 22nd, at 10 a.m.

American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets between Nov. 14t at 10 a.m. and Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.

John said this tour would be his last.

He’s been on the road the past two years playing shows all across North America and Europe.

Complete information is available on John’s website.

