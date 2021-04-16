Fans rally behind #SaveMacGyver hashtag as CBS show gets canceled

(WNCN) — Popular television show MacGyver won’t renew for a sixth season and fans of the reprisal want you to know they aren’t happy about it.

A petition has been launched in an attempt to get the series renewed by CBS.

“MacGyver is a beloved show that has been running on CBS for 5 years. It has had strong ratings and great storylines for 5 seasons,” the petition on Change.org reads. “For some reason CBS has decided to cancel it, inspite of it winning them the Friday night line up for weeks in a row.”

Fans have also taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the cancellation of the show and started a #SaveMacGyver hashtag which has generated thousands of responses.

“Hey @CBS have you been crushed by all the pressure yet? If you want it to stop, there is a very simple way of doing so. Just #SaveMacGyver,” one tweet from a fan said with a photo of apparent results from the petition.

Hey @CBS have you been crushed by all the pressure yet? If you want it to stop, there is a very simple way of doing so. Just #SaveMacGyver pic.twitter.com/BoXh7r7U2U — Maia Forster 📎 (@MB_Forster) April 16, 2021

Some fans seem to be growing restless with waiting on news of a renewal.

Me scrolling through social media still not seeing a macgyver renewal #SaveMacGyver pic.twitter.com/iJhONaJoMr — Emily (@EmilyGraceCham) April 16, 2021

People are even saying their pets are sad about MacGyver disappearing.

Everybody this is Nala and she wants you to #SaveMacGyver so she can keep sleeping near me while I watch it👀 pic.twitter.com/q0kActWzT0 — nic 🙂 (@nicolewiththee) April 16, 2021

The Change.org petition has generated over 15,000 signatures.

“MacGyver is a show that has defied the odds among challenges of lack of promotion, a Frankenstein season and showrunner changes. The new showrunner, one of the few women showrunners in the industry has not been able to fully show her creativity in only 7 episodes,” the petition continues. “WE DONT GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT.”

The series premiered in 2016, and is set to air its final episode on April 30.