Fans rally behind #SaveMacGyver hashtag as CBS show gets canceled

(WNCN) — Popular television show MacGyver won’t renew for a sixth season and fans of the reprisal want you to know they aren’t happy about it.
A petition has been launched in an attempt to get the series renewed by CBS.
“MacGyver is a beloved show that has been running on CBS for 5 years. It has had strong ratings and great storylines for 5 seasons,” the petition on Change.org reads. “For some reason CBS has decided to cancel it, inspite of it winning them the Friday night line up for weeks in a row.”
Fans have also taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the cancellation of the show and started a #SaveMacGyver hashtag which has generated thousands of responses.
“Hey @CBS have you been crushed by all the pressure yet? If you want it to stop, there is a very simple way of doing so. Just #SaveMacGyver,” one tweet from a fan said with a photo of apparent results from the petition.
Some fans seem to be growing restless with waiting on news of a renewal.
People are even saying their pets are sad about MacGyver disappearing.
The Change.org petition has generated over 15,000 signatures.
“MacGyver is a show that has defied the odds among challenges of lack of promotion, a Frankenstein season and showrunner changes. The new showrunner, one of the few women showrunners in the industry has not been able to fully show her creativity in only 7 episodes,” the petition continues. “WE DONT GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT.”
The series premiered in 2016, and is set to air its final episode on April 30.