Fans rally behind #SaveMacGyver hashtag as CBS show gets canceled

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCN) — Popular television show MacGyver won’t renew for a sixth season and fans of the reprisal want you to know they aren’t happy about it.

A petition has been launched in an attempt to get the series renewed by CBS.

“MacGyver is a beloved show that has been running on CBS for 5 years. It has had strong ratings and great storylines for 5 seasons,” the petition on Change.org reads. “For some reason CBS has decided to cancel it, inspite of it winning them the Friday night line up for weeks in a row.”

Fans have also taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the cancellation of the show and started a #SaveMacGyver hashtag which has generated thousands of responses.

“Hey @CBS have you been crushed by all the pressure yet? If you want it to stop, there is a very simple way of doing so. Just #SaveMacGyver,” one tweet from a fan said with a photo of apparent results from the petition.

Some fans seem to be growing restless with waiting on news of a renewal.

People are even saying their pets are sad about MacGyver disappearing.

The Change.org petition has generated over 15,000 signatures.

“MacGyver is a show that has defied the odds among challenges of lack of promotion, a Frankenstein season and showrunner changes. The new showrunner, one of the few women showrunners in the industry has not been able to fully show her creativity in only 7 episodes,” the petition continues. “WE DONT GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT.”

The series premiered in 2016, and is set to air its final episode on April 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories