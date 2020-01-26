Fayetteville’s J. Cole wins Grammy for Best Rap Song

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s J. Cole has won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.
Cole and 21 Savage were nominated for their song “a lot.”
The duo beat out Rick Ross, Nipsey Hustle, YBN Cordae and DaBaby.
Click here for winners and nominees of the 62nd Grammy Awards
Cole was nominated for four other Grammys this year.
Cole was born in Germany but raised in Fayetteville.
Also at the Grammys, Cole participated in a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hustle.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Johnston County family talks about barely surviving carbon monoxide poisoning
- Who is Baby John Nash? Identity of newborn found in Nash County dumpster still a mystery
- Central NC residents react to stunning news of Kobe Bryant’s death
- Woldetensae, Virginia edge Wake Forest 65-63 in OT
- NC man fired gun at his girlfriend and a 3-year-old child, deputies say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now