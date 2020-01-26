Fayetteville’s J. Cole wins Grammy for Best Rap Song

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s J. Cole has won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.

Cole and 21 Savage were nominated for their song “a lot.”

The duo beat out Rick Ross, Nipsey Hustle, YBN Cordae and DaBaby.

Cole was nominated for four other Grammys this year.

Cole was born in Germany but raised in Fayetteville.

Also at the Grammys, Cole participated in a memorial for rapper Nipsey Hustle.

