First look at “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks

The trailer for the upcoming Mr. Rogers’ movie featuring Tom Hanks has been released.

Sony released the trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Monday morning.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

The movie is set to be released Thanksgiving 2019.

