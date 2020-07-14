Former ‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dies unexpectedly at 49

UNDATED (WTVO) — Grant Imahara, most famously known for his prominent role in Discovery Channel’s MythBusters, has reportedly died. According to Variety, a spokesman from Discovery confirmed his death but no other details were immediately released.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the Discovery spokesperson said in a statement.

Imahara appeared in more than 200 episodes of the hit series “MythBusters,” from 2005 through 2014.

The host was known in Hollywood for his work in electronics and animatronics. Discovery says Grant was one of the few officially trained operators for R2-D2 within the Star Wars universe and also engineered the Energizer Bunny’s beat.

Several of his colleagues to shared their condolences on Twitter.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Imahara was only 49 years old.