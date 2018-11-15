Garth Brooks on his emotional new song “Stronger than me”

Country superstar Garth Brooks debuted his new song, “Stronger than me.”

It’s a love song to his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks, who won Entertainer of the Year in 2017, was not up for an award on Wednesday night. The only thing he really wanted to do was to sing his new song.

Yearwood heard it for the first time, along with the rest of the world as she sat in the audience, watching her husband sing at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The audience gave him a standing ovation.

When asked what made him so happy Brooks said, “I’m married to Trish Yearwood. You would be happy too!”